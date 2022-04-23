On Feb. 25, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) K-9 Zeus and Dpty. Sean Fentress were certified in narcotics detection through a company called Drugbeat.
In Zeus’s first month and a half on the road, he has detected and removed marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and methamphetamine, and even assisted the Kentucky State Police by tracking and apprehending one of Grayson County’s Most Wanted, Joseph Parks, on March 26, according to a press release from Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins.
“Zeus and Dpty. Fentress continue to hit the ground running by detecting suspected heroin and fentanyl during traffic stops with many of the stops leading to the arrests of several individuals that would have otherwise gone on to sell and/or use these illegal substances,” Chaffins said.
A 1-year-old East German Shepherd, Zeus was purchased through Southern KY K-9, where owner Daniel Burris continues to work with the GCSO’s handler and K-9.
Zeus and Fentress also continue to train through Family First K-9 and the McLean County Sheriff’s Office.
“Our office is grateful for the assistance given to us from the above entities, and we look forward to showcasing Zeus in the coming weeks and months as he continues to improve his skills,” said Chaffins.
