Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins on Tuesday recognized two of his deputies for exceptional service over the past year.
Chaffins presented the awards during Tuesday morning’s regular Grayson County Fiscal Court meeting, and said that he intends to recognize his deputies more often in the future as they do their job well in what many consider the busiest county in the state.
First, Chaffins recognized Deputy Andrew “Andy” Vincent as the 2020 Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) Deputy of the Year.
The Deputy of the Year award is voted on by a deputy’s peers and command staff, and Chaffins said Vincent is deserving of the award, praising him for never complaining, doing his job, and keeping his heart in the right place.
Deputy Rick Mehlbauer then received the GCSO Lifesaving Award for “performing a life-saving act on May 26, 2020, by administering CPR for over 15 minutes until GCEMS arrived, to a female who was not breathing and unresponsive,” the award reads. “If not for Deputy Mehlbauer’s quick response and life-saving measures, this young lady would have died.”
Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson, a retired law enforcement officer, commended Mehlbauer for his actions and said helping people is why officers go into the law enforcement profession.
“The crew I have right now at the sheriff’s office is second to none,” said Chaffins.
In other business, the fiscal court:
- Accepted Grayson County’s rural secondary road program funding, which will total $1,358,459 for the year. That funding will be used for asphalt resurfacing on Troutman Lane to KY 1214 (1.679 miles at a cost of $185,475); KY 224 to KY 720 (3.491 miles at a cost of $276,650); and US 62 to KY 1168 (3.794 miles at a cost of $307,250).
- Was informed the county’s Flex road funding for the year will be $387,935.
- Voted to apply for a $98,947.20 Waste Tire RMA grant to allow Grayson County residents to dispose of passenger car and passenger truck tires. This service is not available to businesses.
