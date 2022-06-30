Police have charged a 28-year-old Grayson County man with murder after investigating what initially was thought to be a suicide.
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office obtained evidence at a residence on Decker School Road indicating foul play was involved and contacted Kentucky State Police for assistance, according to a KSP statement.
Orbay L. Wilson, 28, of Leitchfield, was charged Thursday with murder, domestic violence, and tampering with physical evidence. He is lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.
The victim’s identity is being withheld by authorities. The body has been transported to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy expected to be conducted sometime Thursday.
KSP also was assisted by the Grayson County Coroner’s Office and the Anneta Volunteer Fire Department.
