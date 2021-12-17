Grayson County law enforcement’s annual effort to bring holiday cheer to local children in need, Shop with a Cop, was held this past Saturday and saw police and other local officials shop for around 140 kids for Christmas.
According to event organizer Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, local law enforcement’s Behind the Badge initiative raised about $30,000 this year, and around $20,000 of that was spent for Shop with a Cop.
Thanks to this funding, officials were able to spend $175 on each child benefitted by the program, said Chaffins, adding that the funds left over will remain in the Behind the Badge account to be used throughout the year to support Grayson County children and families in need.
“This has been our best year as far as fundraising goes,” Chaffins said.
On Saturday morning at 8 a.m., around 70 volunteers — consisting of representatives from the Grayson County Detention Center, Leitchfield Police Department (LPD), Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), Grayson County Health Department, county government, and family members, among others — met with more than 70 of the around 140 children for whom they would be shopping at H.W. Wilkey Elementary School and departed from there to Walmart.
At the conclusion of the shopping trip, they returned to Wilkey to celebrate with a pizza party.
Volunteers shopped for the remaining children, aged 0-5, after this initial shopping trip, according to Chaffins.
Shop with a Cop benefits Grayson County children aged 0-16, as well as some special needs children who are over 16, Chaffins said.
Donations are accepted for Shop with a Cop and Behind the Badge throughout the year and may be delivered to the GCSO, located at 44 Public Sq. in Leitchfield, and/or the LPD, located at 515 South Main St. in Leitchfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.