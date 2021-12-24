Clad in blue shirts that said, “Shop with a Knight,” participants of the annual Clarkson Knights of Columbus holiday program were easily distinguishable last Friday evening inside the Grayson County Walmart.
According to Deacon Bob Higbee, a former grand knight, the organization began Shop with a Knight about eight or nine years ago. He said the late Robby Higdon was instrumental in getting the program started.
“It was his vision that led us to this point,” Higbee said. “What started off as just 50 some odd kids that Robby decided to help has grown into a big deal.”
On Friday, the Knights were shopping for 60 children provided by the family resource centers of local schools. The children were treated to pizza and a drive through the park to see the lights before heading to Walmart to shop. Roughly $150 is spent on each child.
“I love it. It’s awesome,” Eternity Goldsmith, a child participant, said while shopping with Joyce Mudd, whose son, Kevin Mudd, is grand knight.
“Our local Knights of Columbus, they do so much good work for the people of the county,” Mudd said. “It is wonderful to be able to do this.”
see knight/page a5
Funding for Shop with a Knight is raised at an auction held by the Knights the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
“It really was a blessing this year because we know things are tight for everybody,” Higbee said.
According to the Knights of Columbus website, the global organization was established in 1882 by Father Michael J. McGivney, assistant pastor of St. Mary’s Church in New Haven, Connecticut, and a group of parishioners with the intent bring financial aid and assistance to the sick, disabled and needy members and their families.
“That is our mission, to help those less fortunate,” Higbee said.
Shop with a Knight is one way they do that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.