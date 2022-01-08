The Grayson County Extension Office will host a Grain Safety Night on Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The program will include guest presenter Dale Dobson, with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, and a special screening of the film Silo — the first ever feature film about grain entrapment. Silo is a film inspired by true events and follows a harrowing day in an American farm town when a teenage boy becomes trapped in a 50-foot corn silo. Silo shows how dangerous farming can be, and sheds light on the many issues that modern farmers face every day. As grain turns to quicksand, family, neighbors, and first responders must come together to rescue the boy from drowning in the crop that has sustained their community for generations. The movie screening will be followed by a demonstration of grain bin entrapment extraction tools and safety equipment used for grain bin rescue.
The program is a free community event and is open to first responders, emergency management, rescue workers, firefighters, police officers, farmers, and to anyone else who would like to attend. Advanced registration is required by calling the Extension Office at (270) 259-3492 to RSVP for the meal that will be provided during the program. This event will qualify for educational CEU’s and training credit for firefighters and for educational training for CAIP. The Grayson County Extension Office is located at 64 Quarry Rd. in Leitchfield.
