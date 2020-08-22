Silverleaf, a nonprofit agency serving the eight counties in the Lincoln Trail ADD, which includes Grayson County, has announced its partnership with the Grayson County Health Department in an effort to provide more services to the local community.
Silverleaf provides free services to individuals and families who have been impacted by sexual violence, like assault, rape and human trafficking. Services consist of therapy, legal and family advocacy, and forensic interviewing and medicals. The agency also offers trainings to schools, businesses, and community partners on sexual violence prevention, trauma, and safety.
Sexual violence impacts a significant number of individuals. Nationally, one in four women and one in seven men will be the victim of sexual violence at some point in his or her life. Approximately one in 10 children will be the victim of sexual abuse before turning 18 years old. And, unlike common messages of “stranger danger,” statistics point out that most victims are abused by a family member or someone they know.
Silverleaf’s main office is located in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. The staff recognizes that the travel time, gas money, and reliable transportation are barriers for many, so, to increase accessibility to services, particularly for therapy which can occur on a weekly basis, Silverleaf began looking for satellite office options.
In partnership with the Grayson County Health Department, Silverleaf will begin providing telehealth therapy and on-site advocacy services beginning in September.
If individuals are interested in setting up an appointment, they can call Silverleaf at 270-234-9236.
There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Grayson County Health Department on Tuesday, Sept 1 at 9 a.m. (CST) to celebrate the partnership. Masks will be required, along with social distancing.
