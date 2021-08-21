St. Paul School’s car show will happen again for the 17th year.
Last year, the car show had 136 entrants and organizer Doreen Lampton said there was a ”huge turnout of attendees to look at the cars and eat lunch with us.”
The event is the biggest fundraiser each year for St. Paul School. The money raised goes toward day-to-day operation of the school.
“This year we have an outdoor class room that was donated in memory of one of our parents, Robby Higdon, who passed away,” Lampton said. “Our school is growing, we are truly blessed.”
The show is 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at the school, 1812 St. Paul Road.
There is a $20 entry fee for cars and the first 50 cars get dash plaques and grab bags.
Plate lunches will be sold for $10 and concessions are available for outdoor eating with room for people to be seated six feet apart.
Free games, including a cake walk, bingo and fan belt toss, will be played following COVID-19 precautions, Lampton said.
There will also be door prizes for participants that include $300 in cash, a tool set and Walmart gift card.
Registration forms and a pen will be handed out in clear plastic bags at the entrance of the show for COVID precautions.
Hand sanitizing stations will be set up and given to each car show participant. Plans will be adjusted to follow any new restrictions that might come up because of the pandemic.
“People tell me the reason they keep returning is because of our hospitality, great trophies and our tasty lunch,” Lampton said.
For more information, call 270-242-7483 or email dlampton1959@gmail.com.
Becca Owsley can be reached at 270-505-1416 bowsley@thenewsenterprise.com.
