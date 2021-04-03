Grayson County High School FCCLA took multiple awards and top finishes at the recent virtual Kentucky State Leadership Conference.
Technology Center Director Matt Hayes was honored with the 2021-22 Outstanding Administrator Award. These students and the chapter will compete again at Nationals in Nashville in June.
Individual Student Awards• 1st Place Baking and Pastries — Braelyn Hayes
• 1st Place Chapter in Review Portfolio — Audrey Overstreet and Gary Mercer
• 1st Place Career Investigations — Shayla Parks
• 1st Place Job Interview — Chloe Cox
• 1st Place Nutrition and Wellness — Sydney Lindsey
• 1st Place Focus on Children — Hollie Hagan
• 2nd Place Food Innovations — Isaac Dowell
• 2nd Place Event Management — Mary Kerr
• Agnes Foster Golden Horizon Award — Shayla Parks
• Vaughn Williamson Scholarship Recipient — Gracyn Cook
• State Degree Recipient — Shayla Parks
• 2021-22 Kentucky Vice President of Finance — Mary Kerr
National Power of OneStudents complete their own event in this individual project, which helps members to find and use their personal power, developing skills for life through character development, creative and critical thinking, interpersonal communication, practical knowledge, and career preparation.
The GCHS FCCLA consists of Abigail Smith, Aidin Redmon, Airrieonna Perrin, Alana Ford, Allie Dotson, Alyssa Findley, Anna Curd, Annie Kiper, Aryssa Riggs, Ashley Dotson, Audrey Overstreet, Braelyn Hayes, Brooklyn Cook, Camila Infante, Catherine Sandlin, Chloe Cox, Courtney Higdon, Emma Embry, Emma Stone, Erika Khan, Isaac Dowell, Jadyn Forsyth, Jaelyn Yearns, James Newell, Jasmin Gibson, Kaydense Forsyth, Kaylee Holderman, Kaylee Monroe, Kristlynn Dyer, Larah Wells, Levi Martin, Lillie Payne, Maggie Cox, Makenna Whitworth, Mary Kerr, Mason Miller, Michenna Meredith, Nicole Toney, Peyton Russell, Reagan Shoemaker, Rebecca DePoyster, Sarah Coler-Dark, Shayla Parks, and Sydney Lindsey.
Be sure to visit the new GCHS FCCLA website showcasing these accomplishments and the chapter’s programs at http://bit.ly/WebFCCLA. Created by member Gracyn Cook for Chapter Website Design competition at nationals, each view helps the GCHS chapter excel in that event.
- Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.