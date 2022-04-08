Lawmakers announced this past week that the Kentucky House of Representatives and Senate version of the state’s budget — House Bill (HB) 1 — includes $10 million dollars of funding for the Grayson County Technology Center at Grayson County High School.
The state spending plan includes funding for Local Area Vocational Education Centers (LAVEC) revitalization and renovation projects that did not receive funding from the grant program last year. Among the funded projects is Grayson County Schools (GCS), which would receive $10 million for its LAVEC facility if HB 1 is passed into law.
“We are so appreciative that the Governor and the legislature included this funding in the budget,” said GCS Superintendent Doug Robinson in a statement. “CTE (career and technical education) programs benefit all students, providing them with academic knowledge, technical and employability skills, and the hands-on training they need to thrive in the workforce.
“We’re excited for the opportunities this funding will provide to modernize and expand our building and our programs. We’re even more excited for the additional experiences we will be able to provide for our students to succeed in high-demand careers — both now and in the future — and the opportunities that will provide for our community.”
State Rep. Samara Heavrin (R-18) said in the announcement that she credits the legislature for swiftly appropriating funds to aid the school district, noting vocational schools across the state play a major role in ensuring all Kentuckians have accessibility to fair and equal employment opportunities.
“Since being elected in 2019, I have advocated for vocational and technical education in the 18th District,” Heavrin said. “As a product of the Grayson County Technology Center myself, I know the impact and importance of this in our rural community. I am thrilled to see what this funding brings to Grayson County Schools.”
In a press release from the Kentucky House Majority Caucus, officials said that most programs are either connected to or housed in area high schools or need repairs and renovations to be a safe and accessible environment. The School Facilities Construction Commission — an independent agency created to provide an equitable distribution of state funding for the construction and technology needs of Kentucky’s 171 school districts — allocates the funds.
At press time, HB 1 had been delivered to Gov. Andy Beshear for either his signature or veto, and a decision had not yet been announced. Vetoes may be overridden by the General Assembly, and bills passed into law without the governor’s signature.
To stay up to date with the General Assembly’s activities and to review bills, visit legislature.ky.gov.
