Following last week’s “catastrophic” flooding due to torrential rains, Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson has declared a state of emergency in the county.
During Tuesday’s regular Grayson County Fiscal Court meeting, Henderson announced he had signed a state of emergency declaration on June 29 in an effort to garner state funding to address the flooding, as a result of nine inches of rainfall between June 27 and 28.
The emergency declaration states that the heavy amounts of rain water throughout the county caused major damage to county roadways and, as a result, “considerable hardship for the citizens of Grayson County...”
Henderson said Tuesday that county government has received a number of complaints recently about the lack of mowing on the sides of county roads and noted that this is due to officials’ being forced to shift county workers to the repair of road tiles that were washed out as a result of the recent flooding.
As of Tuesday, the county was still awaiting a response from the state on whether it will receive funding.
In other business:
- Grayson County Attorney Jeremy Logsdon said the Leitchfield Public Square courthouse reopened to the public on Monday of this week.
- Grayson County Jailer Jason Woosley provided an update on the jail’s COVID-19 cases. He said two of the jail’s first patients have remained positive for the past three months despite being isolated for that entire period.
- Woosley said the jail will restart family visits next week, but visitors must make appointments and wear masks.
- 3rd District Magistrate Tommy Higdon said the Grayson County Alliance is in “dire” need of volunteers and encouraged anyone interested to contact the Alliance to do so.
