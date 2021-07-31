Rough River Dam State Resort Park recently announced that it will close its beach for the remainder of the 2021 season.
Citing “multiple natural circumstances,” the park announced last week that the beach would be closed for the remainder of the season, but noted that there are still numerous beaches around the lake, provided by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, that are open to the public.
The pool continues to be open for lodging guests only.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the park said in a statement. “We hope you will visit again next year.”
In lieu of rumors that arose following Rough River Dam State Resort Park’s announcement, the Army Corps of Engineers clarified that North Fork and Laurel Branch Beach remain open for the season, and reminded visitors that while North Fork and Laurel Branch Beach are public beaches, Axtel Campground Beach is open only to campers camping in Axtel.
To inquire more regarding the state park beach closure, call 270-257-2311.
