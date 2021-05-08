This past year has been financially challenging for many local nonprofits in this area, but in a matter of days, many of those organizations will boost their fundraising efforts through Kentucky’s largest one-day giving event of the year.
On May 11, Kentuckians near and far will participate in KY Gives Day, a 24-hour online giving event, where the community is encouraged to contribute to nonprofit participants in our region. For the sixth year, Central Kentucky Community Foundation sponsors the effort locally.
“Last year through KY Gives Day, local nonprofits raised over $137,000,” CKCF President and CEO Davette B. Swiney said. “We look forward to continuing to help those in our region connect with the causes they care about in 2021.”
The giving day is an online annual fundraising event hosted by the Kentucky Nonprofit Network, bringing nonprofits and Kentuckians together for a powerful day of action. The 24-hour event begins at midnight EST on May 11 and continues until 11:59 p.m. EST. Donors will go online to www.kygives.org, connect with Kentucky charities and causes they care about, and make contributions.
“Kentucky Nonprofit Network creates a great opportunity with KY Gives Day, and we are proud to be a part of helping our local nonprofit community raise funds,” Swiney said.
There are 26 regional nonprofits participating this year that include American Red Cross, Barktown Animal Rescue, Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest, Bethany Haven, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana, CASA of the Heartland, Inc., Community Health Clinic, Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland, Friend for Life Cancer Support Network, Friends of Hardin Co. Public Library, Friends of Hardin County Animal Shelter, Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana, Helping Hand of Hope, Hospice of Southern Kentucky, Inc, Isaiah House Treatment Center, Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame, Inc., Kentucky Railway Museum, Mission Hope for Kids, SAFY of Kentucky, Saint James Catholic School, Silverleaf Sexual Trauma Recovery Services, Stephen Foster Drama Association, Sunrise Children’s Services, The Lincoln Museum, Inc., Warm Blessings Community Kitchen, and Wesley Hilltop House.
These organizations are located or actively serve the nine-county region: Breckinridge, Grayson, Hardin, Hart, LaRue, Marion, Meade, Nelson, and Washington counties. Each organization is conducting their own online campaigns for KY Gives Day 2021. Some secure matching gifts to double the impact of donations.
This year, Stanley Steemer is the title sponsor, providing funding to help make this event a success. To help promote the day, CKCF will have local celebrities participate in the KY Gives Day dunking booth that will stream live on our Facebook page throughout the day. Nonprofits will have an opportunity to talk about their organization while attempting to dunk a participant.
“We are excited to participate in creating more enthusiasm around the day for the nonprofits. We serve all the counties involved so we want to help those nonprofits have the best KY Gives Day they can,” said Katie Perdue, owner of Stanley Steemer of Elizabethtown, Inc.
Media sponsors for the event are The News-Enterprise, The Kentucky Standard and Quicksie 98.3 FM.
To create some competitive excitement CKCF will be awarding cash prizes to top performing participating nonprofits. KNN will also award prizes throughout the day as an additional incentive for donors to keep giving.
“We hope the community rallies together on May 11 for our nonprofit organizations to make this an amazing day,” Swiney said. “Every gift, no matter the size, matters and adds up to make a significant impact for our region. You can also help these organizations by following them on social media and help spread the word about KY Gives Day.”
All gifts made through www.kygives.org on KY Gives Day are tax deductible and are made through a secure online giving platform.
For more information, go to www.ckcf4people.org or follow Central Kentucky Community Foundation on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
— Submitted
