Leadership Kentucky has announced the 52 members of the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2023.
This year’s class represents a variety of public and private sectors, including Dr. Megan Stith, chief institutional advancement officer at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College.
Stith combines her passion for education and empowering others to reach their full potential as ECTC’s Chief Institutional Advancement Officer and Executive Director of the ECTC Foundation. In these roles, she helps donors change students’ lives and supports the college’s marketing, grants and recruitment teams. She has over a decade of experience in nonprofit leadership and is a Certified Fundraising Executive.
Stith is also a contributing author to two books on women’s leadership and serves on the boards for CASA of the Heartland, Meade County Public Library, and the Payneville Elementary School-Based Decision-Making Council. She is the proud mom of two sons and lives on her husband’s third-generation family farm in Payneville.
Leadership Kentucky’s flagship program consists of seven, three-day sessions, where participants gather to gain insight on the Commonwealth of Kentucky and its challenges and opportunities. Throughout the sessions, class members will meet with many of Kentucky’s current leaders and explore the state’s opportunities and resources. Participants will have the opportunity to form lifelong connections and visit communities.
The June through December program will bring the class across the state: Berea in June, Louisville in July, Paducah/Eddyville in August, Somerset in September, Bowling Green in October, Northern Kentucky in November, and Central KY/Frankfort in December. The sessions cover topics ranging from business and economic development, arts and tourism, natural resources and the environment, education, health care, diversity, and social issues, agriculture and government.
Nominations and applications for the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2024 will be available online at leadershipky.org in January 2024.
