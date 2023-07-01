In only its second year, the Summer Resource Fair is bursting with interest.
Parking overflowed into the grassy field behind the Grayson County Extension Service building and the sidewalk was lined with interested families before the afternoon event began Tuesday.
Event organizers with Grayson County Thrive also experienced a significant increase in participants with more than five dozen booths packing the grounds.
“This is definitely the biggest group of vendors that have come to together and the biggest group of guests coming in and getting the information,” Tracy Dennison of GC Thrive said. “And that’s what it’s all about.”
GC Thrive, a collaborative effort aimed at connecting the community with service providers available to help improve their lives, offered a door prize drawing to encourage more information sharing. It required families to collect stamps from at least 10 booths to ensure communication.
Debbie Childress, executive director of Grayson County Alliance, which offered bags of fresh produce to local residents in attendance, said the resource fair is a tangible means to introduce service providers with residents and help people realize what is available to them.
“This is a beautiful picture of the heart of Grayson County,” she said.
In addition to the Alliance tent, Owensboro Health offered information and service booths outside along with the Grayson County Public Library’s Bookmobile and an inflatable obstacle course set up by the National Guard.
The tables indoors ranged from health providers and community services to education services and job placement. Each table provided informational handouts plus trinkets such as pens, magnets or candy in hopes of attracting more of the passing guests.
“We have all these wonderful services available and if we don’t do things like this to spread the word, then people aren’t getting helped any,” Dennison said.
