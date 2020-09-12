The Tailwater Recreation Area gate at Rough River Lake will be closed at 4 p.m. CDT on Sunday, Sept. 13 and will remain closed through 7 a.m. CDT on Saturday, Sept. 19.
The Tailwater Recreation Area will remain closed to all public access due to conduit inspections and repairs.
The public will not be able to drive, walk or fish in the area immediately below the Rough River Dam during this time. Upon completion of the work, the area will be reopened to the public.
For questions, contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rough River Lake Project Office at (270) 257-2061.
For lake information and to keep up with what is happening at Rough River Lake, visit the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rough River Lake on their webpage at http://www.lrl.usace.army.mil/Missions/CivilWorks/Recreation/Lakes/RoughRiverLake.aspx or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pages/Rough-River-Lake/194425466082?ref=br_tf.
