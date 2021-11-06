A difficult and potentially costly flagpole repair at the Veterans Memorial Park became quick work thanks to Grayson County Technology Center machining teacher Michael Critchelow. He was able to reverse design the needed but unavailable part to make a new one from scratch.
As thanks, American Legion Post 81 presented the Center with a generous and unexpected donation.
“We were excited that the community provided the opportunity, and recognizes the amazing things that are available at GCTC,” said director Matt Hayes. “This is a testament to our staff and what they teach to the students of Grayson County. We look forward to continuing to provide a service to our community.”
— Submitted
