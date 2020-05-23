A 19-year-old was arrested twice Wednesday in relation to two separate vehicle thefts from Walmart.
At 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Leitchfield Police Department responded to a report of a 2006 Ford Taurus being stolen from the Walmart parking lot.
While en route to the call, officers were notified by dispatch that the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office had responded to a call involving the stolen vehicle a short time earlier on Owensboro Road.
The GCSO was able to locate the vehicle and the operator, 19-year-old Mylan T. Salsman, of McDaniels, Kentucky.
Salsman was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000 and criminal mischief, first degree. He was transported to the Grayson County Detention Center.
Then, on the same day at 3:30 p.m., the LPD responded to a report of another stolen vehicle, a 2007 KIA Spectra, from the Walmart parking lot.
While officers were on scene, Grayson County Dispatch was notified of a suspicious subject on Peonia Road in a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle.
The GCSO responded to the area and were able to recover the stolen vehicle.
Salsman was once again arrested and charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
The investigation revealed that Salsman had met conditions for a pretrial release and had been released from jail on the previous charges. Once released, he returned to the business and stole the second vehicle.
The cases are still under investigation, and additional charges are pending.
