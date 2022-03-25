Following an incident Tuesday in which two teens were allegedly involved in a physical altercation with Grayson County sheriff’s deputies, Sheriff Norman Chaffins has issued a statement criticizing the juvenile judicial system which allowed them to immediately walk free.
At 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) Deputy Caleb Owens responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle located near a business at the corner of Shrewsbury Road and Sadler Road just south of Leitchfield.
According to a GCSO news release, upon arrival, Owens made contact with two male juveniles, whom were 16- and 15-years-old, respectively.
Owens “immediately noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle,” and, after obtaining a probable cause to search them, he found one possessed over $700 in rolled up cash and the other had a set of digital scales on his person.
Both juveniles were read their Miranda rights as Owens stated he was going to search the vehicle. Then, one of the juveniles became “irate” and started to move back to his vehicle against the deputy’s commands to stop, the release states.
When the deputy grabbed his arm to stop him from moving back to his vehicle, the juvenile resisted as he yelled various obscenities at Owens, the release states.
GCSO Deputy Nick Pruitt soon arrived to assist with the other juvenile, whom approached Pruitt while yelling obscenities at him. Pruitt took the juvenile to the ground as the other yelled to the deputy that he was going to “f---ing kill him,” the release states.
“Both juveniles were taken to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office where contact was made with the Court Designated Worker, who instructed my deputies to release them both back to their parents,” said Chaffins. “One of the juveniles continued his cursing shenanigans while at the sheriff’s office and laughed as he was released to his guardians.”
Between the two, the juveniles were charged with trafficking marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest; assault, third degree (police officer); and terroristic threatening.
“Our system of dealing with juveniles is a joke,” Chaffins said. “It’s one thing for a couple of juveniles to get caught smoking a joint, but it is a whole new criminal level when you threaten to kill, assault, and resist arrest against a sheriff’s deputy just to be released back to Mommy and Daddy. I was even more appalled after reviewing the body camera footage as this news release does not wholly describe the vile criminal behavior of the two juveniles. If you want to play big boy games then you should win big boy prizes!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.