In recognition of 2021 marking the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, Honor Flight Bluegrass touched down in Leitchfield to give five local veterans the flight of a lifetime this past Sunday afternoon.
The Leitchfield/Grayson County Airport was the final stop on Honor Flight Bluegrass’s five-city “Barnstorming” tour across Kentucky this past weekend.
The tour, sponsored by the Kentucky Veterans Program Trust Fund, gave local World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans the opportunity to take a ride in an actual WWII B-25 twin-engine bomber at no cost. The Leitchfield flight was made possible by a $17,000 donation by the fund.
The tour began last Friday when the bomber landed in Paducah. The plane then traveled to Somerset on Saturday morning, before flying to Morehead that afternoon. Finally, on Sunday, the B-25 left Morehead for Frankfort before concluding the tour in Leitchfield that afternoon.
As the B-25 — which was built in 1944 and is owned by the Commemorative Air Force out of St. Louis, Missouri — can seat five passengers, five local veterans were given the opportunity to be flown around Grayson County in the plane.
Those taking part in the flight were WWII veteran Stanley Powell, who was wounded on Iwo Jima and received a Purple Heart; WWII veteran Lewis Simpson, who served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in the Philippines; WWII veteran Ben Reynolds, who served on the USS Franklin Roosevelt as a fireman; Korean War veteran Glenn Otis, who served in the U.S. Army’s 6th Armored Cavalry; and Bruce Combs, an Army Platoon Sergeant who served two tours in Korea and two tours in Vietnam.
Also recognized at the event but not taking part in Sunday’s flight was WWII veteran Glen Goff, an Army Surveyor who served at Guadalcanal.
Honor Flight Bluegrass, an Honor Flight Network Chapter based in Louisville, Kentucky, is recognized as a 501©(3), all-volunteer, non-profit organization created to honor America’s WWII, Korean, and Vietnam veterans for their sacrifices.
Jeff Thoke, chairman of Honor Flight Bluegrass, said the youngest WWII veterans would be about 94 years old today, so it is important to take the opportunity to recognize them for their service now.
“Time is of the essence to honor our WWII Veterans, as we are losing them rapidly,” Thoke said. “Of the 16 million men and women who served their country in WWII, only about 300,000 remain. Only about 2,000 remain in Kentucky.”
For more information about Honor Flight Bluegrass, visit honorflightbluegrass.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.