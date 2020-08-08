Three individuals were arrested in Leitchfield Wednesday after crashing a vehicle stolen from Louisville.
At approximately 8:58 a.m., a Leitchfield Police Department officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2006 Hyundai that was traveling in the 2300 block of Elizabethtown Road.
When the officer activated his emergency equipment, the operator sped away and turned south onto William Thomason Byway traveling south.
The vehicle continued on at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour when officers made a decision (due to public safety and increased traffic congestion) to terminate the pursuit. The vehicle continued south on William Thomason Byway and failed to negotiate a curve.
The vehicle left the roadway and traveled over an embankment, before coming to rest in a ditch near the intersection with South Main Street.
The female driver then exited the vehicle and fled on foot before officers were able to place her into custody.
It was later determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen from the Louisville area.
No injuries were reported as a result of the collision.
Three subjects were arrested and charged in relation to the incident.
25-year-old Summer L. Elliott, of Millwood, was charged with speeding; reckless driving; wanton endangerment, first degree; fleeing or evading police, first degree (motor vehicle); receiving stolen property under $10,000; and no operator’s license.
26-year-old Dekoda E. Stinson, of Louisville, was charged with wanton endangerment, first degree; fleeing or evading police, first degree; and receiving stolen property under $10,000.
And 36-year-old Rollan W. Kimberley, of Fairdale, was charged with wanton endangerment, first degree; fleeing or evading police, first degree; and receiving stolen property.
All three were transported to Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center for medical clearance and then to the Grayson County Detention Center.
