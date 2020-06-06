Three new cases of COVID-19, as well as one new death as a result of the virus were reported by the Grayson County Health Department this week, prior to press time Friday morning.
The health department posted updates on the virus to its Facebook page on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday this week.
On Monday, the department reported that, since last Friday, May 29, there had been two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grayson County: a 19-year-old male and 60-year-old female.
In addition, the health department reported that a 98-year-old female Spring View Nursing & Rehabilitation resident had died as a result of the coronavirus. The female’s identity was not shared publicly.
Then, on Wednesday, the health department confirmed a third new positive case of COVID-19 in the county: a 22-year-old male employee of Perdue.
As of the most recent update prior to press time, Grayson County had reported 136 positive cases of the coronavirus, with 109 having recovered and been released from their quarantines.
The health department’s final COVID-19 Facebook update for the week was scheduled for after press time Friday.
In regards to the Grayson County Detention Center’s coronavirus outbreak, Jailer Jason Woosley said earlier this week that the situation is improving.
According to Woosley, the detention center was able to contain the virus to its quarantine area.
As of the jail’s most recent update prior to press time (Thursday), 30 inmates have been tested for the coronavirus in total, with 23 testing positive (two of whom have been hospitalized) and seven testing negative. Of the 23 inmates who have tested positive, four have recovered.
Of the jail’s deputies, 19 have been tested, with two testing positive for COVID-19. One of those deputies has since recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.