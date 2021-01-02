Three Louisville, Kentucky residents were arrested this week after a multi-county vehicular pursuit that began in Grayson County.
At approximately 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 9000 block of Shrewsbury Road to investigate a theft of firearms from a parked vehicle.
According to a GCSO news release, the suspected thieves were confronted as they sped away and nearly struck the homeowner, who was on foot.
The vehicle fled the area towards Leitchfield, where it was met by a GCSO deputy, who then turned on the vehicle and caught up with it near Quarry Road at the intersection of US 62.
The vehicle accelerated into Leitchfield when the deputy engaged his blue lights and siren in an attempt to stop the offending vehicle. The driver refused to stop when another GCSO deputy and two city police units joined the pursuit as it entered into the eastbound side of the Western Kentucky Parkway.
The vehicle reached “extremely high rates of speed” as it continued eastbound and entered into Hardin County, according to the news release.
The Kentucky State Police then assisted by providing additional units, and, due to the high rates of speed, the original reason of the stop, and that the occupants were likely armed, KSP utilized stop sticks in an attempt to slowly bring the vehicle to a stop.
“The attempt was successful as the stop sticks deflated three of the four tires on the Hyundai they were driving,” said Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins in the release. “The driver stopped, and all three occupants were removed from the vehicle using felony traffic stop tactics.”
The driver, 19-year-old Andrew J. Singer, from Louisville, was arrested and charged with fleeing or evading police, first degree (motor vehicle); two counts of speeding 26 miles per hour or greater over the speed limit; wanton endangerment, first degree; wanton endangerment, first degree — police officer; theft by unlawful taking or disposition — firearm; receiving stolen property under $500; reckless driving; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; theft by unlawful taking or disposition — contents from vehicle under $500; possession of marijuana; failure to wear seat belts; unlawful transaction with minor, second degree; and engaging in organized crime.
A passenger, 18-year-old Taylor B. Tucker, was also arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition — firearm; unlawful transaction with minor, second degree; receiving stolen property under $500; theft by unlawful taking or disposition — contents from vehicle $500 or more but under $10,000; possession of marijuana; failure to appear; and engaging in organized crime.
The other passenger, a 17-year-old female juvenile, was released to her mother.
Chaffins said that additional charges are likely on each suspect as more thefts are being reported as people discover their property has been burglarized.
“It should also be noted that two handguns were discovered in the passenger side floorboard, as well as a handgun in the female juvenile’s purse,” said Chaffins.
Singer and Tucker were lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center, and, police say, at least one of the suspects was out on bond for a similar incident in October in Nelson County.
