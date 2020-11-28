Leitchfield hospital Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center (TLRMC) on Tuesday announced further measures related to addressing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including receiving approval to administer two new drugs to help combat symptoms of the virus.
“Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center (TLRMC) is here to serve our community,” TLRMC Director of Marketing and Public Relations Jamie Bittel said in a press release. “We have safety protocols in place to keep patients and visitors safe from COVID-19. Please do not delay seeking care if you are experiencing health issues or scheduled for preventative services or screening. If a patient delays coming in, it delays diagnosis, and many treatments are time-sensitive. We can treat you safely and avoid severe consequences. We are continuing to take aggressive measures to protect our patients and team members.”
Those measures include the following:
• All employees are screened for fever and other symptoms consistent with COVID-19 prior to beginning their shifts.
• All hospital team members along with anyone entering the facility are required to wear surgical masks at all times.
• Visitor restrictions remain in place for all TLRMC facilities to reduce possible exposure to patients and staff.
• All patients and visitors are screened for fever and other symptoms consistent with COVID-19 prior to entrance into the hospital.
• All public areas are cleaned throughout the day using appropriate disinfectants (all patient rooms, patient care areas, and equipment are thoroughly cleaned between patients using appropriate disinfectants).
• Patients with COVID-19 are isolated from other patients.
• Patients scheduled for a procedure or surgery are tested for COVID-19 before their procedure. If they test positive, their procedure or surgery is rescheduled for their safety.
In addition, TLRMC has received approval to administer two new drugs that have just recently been approved by the FDA for emergency use for inpatient and outpatient COVID-19 positive patients who meet designated criteria.
Remdesivir may be given to COVID-19 positive patients early on during their hospitalization to reduce their symptoms and hopefully shorten their time in the hospital. Bamlanivimab will be given to patients who present to the Emergency Department, test positive for COVID-19, and meet certain risk factors, with the purpose of minimizing symptoms and keeping patients out of the hospital.
Grayson County continues to be a red zone with 50.3 positive cases per 100,000 individuals.
“With COVID-19 being so widespread in our region and the increasing number of positive patients that we’re caring for, it has put a strain on our staff,” said TLRMC CEO Wayne Meriwether. “Bed capacity isn’t a problem, but having enough nurses and aides to care for the patients we have is becoming more difficult. With this in mind we’re asking any RNs, LPNs or nurses’ aides that aren’t currently employed to consider working one to two shifts per week on a temporary basis.”
In a Facebook live update on Tuesday afternoon with the Grayson County Health Department, Meriwether provided statistics from the past week related to the percentage of positive cases per number of patients tested for COVID-19 using the hospital’s in-house rapid testing (patients tested through other means were not included in these statistics).
Last Wednesday, TLRMC tested 42 individuals with its in-house rapid test, and, of those, six tested positive for a 14.2% positivity rate.
Last Thursday, TLRMC tested 34 individuals, and nine of those tested positive for a 26.5% positivity rate.
Last Friday, TLRMC tested 61 individuals, and 11 of those tested positive for an 18% positivity rate.
On Saturday, 26 tests were performed, resulting in five positive cases for a 19.2% positivity rate.
On Sunday, 21 tests were performed, resulting in two positive cases, for a 9.5% positivity rate.
And, on Monday, TLRMC conducted 51 in-house tests, resulting in five positives for a 9.8% positive rate
“Anytime you get up over 10% positives, to me, that’s alarming,” Meriwether said.
As of Tuesday, TLRMC had six patients hospitalized with the coronavirus, and, Meriwether said, it is not unusual for the hospital to transfer one to two patients per day to other medical facilities to receive more intensive treatment, such as placement on a ventilator.
Those interested in working in a clinical area are encouraged to contact the TLRMC Human Resources department at 270-259-9544.
“As always, it is critically important to practice the three W’s: wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance,” Bittel said.
Additional information on COVID-19 can be obtained from the CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
