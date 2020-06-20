A local 6-year-old heard about the strain of COVID-19 on healthcare systems and decided she wanted to help her local community hospital, Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center (TLRMC).
By selling brownies to Grayson County residents, Aliya Merrifield raised approximately $100 to donate to TLRMC.
On Tuesday, at the Centre on Main during the Joint Conference meeting, Merrifield gave her donation to TLRMC leadership, and, in return, the hospital presented her with a certificate of appreciation.
- Submitted
