A toddler drowned in Falls of Rough last Friday.
According to Grayson County Coroner Joe Brad Hudson, Serenity Mansfield, a nearly 2-year-old toddler from Owensboro, Kentucky, went missing while her family was attending a wedding last Friday, May 14 at a cabin in Falls of Rough.
After family members discovered Mansfield was missing, first responders were alerted about her disappearance at 3:29 p.m. on Friday, and a multi-agency search for her began.
Hours later, a homeowner found her body caught in a log jam in the water, after having drifted a distance away from the cabin in a creek that flows from the Rough River Tailwater, Hudson said.
The homeowner then contacted those searching for her, and Hudson was called to respond to the scene on Green Farms Road in Falls of Rough at 7:22 p.m. on Friday.
After the scene was processed and evidence was gathered, the body of Mansfield was transported to the state medical examiner’s office in Louisville, Kentucky for an autopsy. Her preliminary cause of death was ruled an accidental drowning.
