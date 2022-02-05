Hope Tollett has been appointed as a new agent with Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Mutual Insurance Company at the Grayson County Farm Bureau office. Tollett’s appointment was announced in Louisville by Chuck Osborne, Vice President of Agency Support & Marketing for KFB Insurance.
Tollett is a native of Breckinridge County. She attended Western Kentucky University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics.
In her new position, Tollett will call on the residents of Grayson County to offer a wide variety of insurance coverage through KFB Insurance. She will work with Agency Manager William Thomason and the staff at the Grayson County Farm Bureau office, located at 330 S. Main St. in Leitchfield, and can be reached by phone at (270) 259-5653.
Tollett joins a well-established network of approximately 400 Kentucky Farm Bureau agents statewide. The company, founded in 1943, has offices in all of the commonwealth’s 120 counties. Farm Bureau markets a wide variety of insurance lines, from homeowner’s and automobile coverage to life and health insurance and retirement planning.
The insurance services are affiliated with Grayson County Farm Bureau, one of the largest membership organizations in the county. Farm Bureau members have access to a variety of membership services, including discount buying programs, college scholarships, farm marketing, and leadership development activities.
To learn more about the Grayson County office of Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance, visit kyfb.com/grayson/insurance/.
— Submitted
