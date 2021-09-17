Grayson County Touch-A-Truck returned this past Saturday bigger and better than ever after being cancelled last year due to COVID-19.
Event organizer Jayme Pharis said at least 250 people attended this year’s Touch-A-Truck, held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Grayson County Fairgrounds.
Touch-A-Truck is a free, hands-on family event that gives kids the chance to explore, climb on, and, as the name suggests, touch the trucks and other vehicles used by first responders, the school system, and utility providers, among others.
This year’s event saw even more vehicles added to the line-up as a 100-foot crane, as well as three emergency helicopters were on display.
Pharis said she set about organizing the Grayson County Touch-A-Truck event as a way to educate local children about potential careers available to them.
“My favorite part of it is it gets little minds working,” she said.
Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins set up at the event, letting kids test out his truck’s various sirens, and said he appreciates the opportunity for children to see “the person behind the truck.”
“It’s just a joy to watch the kids out here,” he said.
Begun four years ago, this year’s Touch-A-Truck marked the third event after last year’s cancellation, and officials are already looking ahead to next year.
“We can’t wait to come back next year bigger, better, and louder,” Pharis said. “Anyone interested in coming next year to bring a truck, please reach out to me on the Grayson County Touch-A-Truck Facebook page.”
