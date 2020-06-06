The city of Leitchfield this week announced that the 2020 Twin Lakes National Fiddler Championship has been cancelled.
The championship, held annually on the third Saturday in July in conjunction with the Leitchfield Freedom Festival, draws thousands of attendees and dozens of musicians from across the country to Leitchfield Public Square for a day of music, rides, and vendors.
Last year’s contest drew around 3,000 attendees in total, with the average crowd size consisting of 500 spectators.
“This was a very hard decision for all parties involved, but it is the safest for our community at this time,” said Leitchfield Tourism Director Ilsa Johnson in an email. “We are already looking forward to next year’s event!”
In a statement on their Facebook page, Twin Lakes National Fiddler Championship officials also addressed the cancellation:
The City of Leitchfield has announced that the Leitchfield Freedom Festival and Twin Lakes National Fiddler Championship will be cancelled for 2020 due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and for the safety of the participants, audience, and the community.
We would like to thank all the participants who had committed to attend this year and hope you understand that safety is our number one concern. Please mark your calendars to join us for the 2021 Twin Lakes National Fiddler Championship to be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021.
While the 2020 fiddler championship has been cancelled, the City of Leitchfield fireworks display is still on for this year.
Fireworks will be shot off at 9 p.m. on Friday, July 17 from the water tower located behind Grayson County Middle School, Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.