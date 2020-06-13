The execution of a search warrant in Big Clifty last Tuesday, June 2 led to the arrest of two individuals on multiple drug charges.
On Tuesday, June 2, at approximately 1 p.m., the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, and Constable Mark Stanton executed a search warrant at a residence on Elizabethtown Road in the Big Clifty community of Grayson County.
The search warrant was issued pursuant to tips received from citizens and a three-month-long investigation over suspected illegal drug activity at the residence, according to a GCSO press release.
During the search, officers seized several grams of methamphetamine, marijuana plants, drug paraphernalia, and numerous firearms. Detectives also seized equipment that may be related to the distribution of illegal narcotics.
Police arrested 52-year-old Kenneth Ducey, of Big Clifty, and charged him with trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense — (greater or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine); cultivating marijuana (five plants or more), first offense; possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Additionally, police arrested 45-year-old Ronald Marcum and charged him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both were lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.
Additional charges are pending and further arrests are expected, police say.
“This is teamwork at its best,” said Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins in a statement. “Being a member of the Task Force opens up the door to many other resources that we would not otherwise have. We had two deputies and me during the execution of the search warrant, and the Task Force provided multiple detectives who conducted the investigation and processed most of the scene. A scene like that one would have taken the GCSO several hours to process without the assistance of our drug Task Force. The GHCNTF is a great asset and ally to have in our community.”
