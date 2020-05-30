With only two new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Grayson County this week, as of press time, the pandemic’s local impact appears to have slowed.
The most recent case, prior to press time Friday morning, was reported by the Grayson County Health Department Thursday afternoon to be a 24-year-old female resident of Grayson County.
As of the latest update, 133 Grayson County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 79 have recovered.
The other patient reported this week was a male inmate at the Grayson County Detention Center.
No new deaths were reported prior to press time, leaving the county’s death toll at eight.
In lieu of Facebook live video updates, county officials have begun posting daily updates on the status of COVID-19 in Grayson County on the Facebook pages of the Grayson County Health Department and Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson at around 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.