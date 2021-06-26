The Grayson County News-Gazette will combine its resources with The Record to create a new weekly newspaper utilizing the staff of each product.
Earlier this month, Paxton Media Group acquired all 46 publications belonging to Landmark Community Newspapers, including The Record. PMG, a fifth-generation, family-owned business, is based in Paducah and has operated The Grayson County News-Gazette since 2017.
To best serve the Grayson County community’s need for news and information, a decision has been made to combine the operations.
“Producing one healthy, robust product makes sense on a business level and in regard to service,” said Angela Mayes, regional publisher. “The two staffs will be fully integrated and all current subscription and advertising commitments honored during this transition.”
Customers subscribing to both products currently will receive a corresponding extension of their account.
The new product — to be distributed each Saturday beginning next week — will be known as Grayson County News.
“It’s a simplified name reflecting the 140-year history of serving all communities in the Twin Lakes region,” Mayes said. “It clearly defines the mission of our staff and promise to our customers.”
The new product will draw from the two newspapers’ combined offerings and provide readers with local news and sports, plus popular features including the What’s Going On calendar, an extensive weather outlook, and weekly TV listings.
The office of The Record at 20 Public Sq. in Leitchfield will serve as home to the combined operation. The two websites will be configured next week to direct readers to a new online product.
— Staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.