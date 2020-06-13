Two Elizabethtown Community and Technical College students recently received the Rae of Sunshine Kentucky Scholarship from Central Kentucky Community Foundation.
The recipients of the scholarship are Brandy Jarboe and Jessica Roller. Jarboe of Leitchfield is a student at ECTC studying social behavioral science. Roller of Bardstown also attends ECTC and is studying psychology.
The Rae of Sunshine scholarships are awarded in memory of Taylor Rae Nolan.
Taylor was a sophomore at the University of Kentucky. Everything appeared perfect for the vivacious, caring young adult. Despite years of therapy and support for mental health issues, Taylor took her own life on Jan. 8, 2019. This was not the last chapter of Taylor’s life, though. Her family is committed to using Taylor’s story to help others who are struggling with mental health issues. The Rae of Sunshine Foundation, Inc. works to bring awareness, give back, and partner with schools, churches, institutions and any other groups wanting to provide support and training that stresses the importance of mental health issues. Part of this work comes in through awarding $2,000 scholarships to students pursuing careers in the field that will help people who struggle as Taylor did.
“Through the generosity of our donors, students across our region can continue their education,” said Davette B. Swiney, President and CEO of CKCF. “Our scholarship program, Scholarship Central, is a great way to empower local students and show them the impact of philanthropy. It’s an honor to connect people to the causes they care about while helping people pursue their educational goals.”
The Rae of Sunshine Kentucky Scholarship is one of 170 scholarships being awarded by CKCF this year through Scholarship Central. The scholarships total nearly $322,000 and were awarded to 145 students from 17 high schools and four colleges in the region. All scholarship awards were announced during Celebrating Achievement, Central Kentucky Community Foundation’s scholarship awards program. You can watch it at https://youtu.be/qqlS2Y_XyKw.
To establish a scholarship fund or to find out more information on this scholarship and other scholarships available to students, go to http://ckcf4people.org/scholarships/.
