VA sets up remote vaccination site in Leitchfield

Louisville-based Robley Rex VA Medical Center (VAMC) conducted a remote COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Leitchfield Walmart last Friday as part of its effort to expand access to the vaccine to veterans and their families and caregivers in more rural areas.
“Our drive-thru vaccination process at the Robley Rex VAMC has worked extremely well,” said Robley Rex VAMC Director Stephen Black. “We now want to focus on delivering the vaccine to veterans residing in more rural areas. These veterans often face significant challenges with transportation and vaccine access. By taking the vaccine closer to where they live, our hope is that more veterans will roll up their sleeves and say yes to being vaccinated.”
Setting up in the parking lot of Walmart, a team of four VA employees operated the mobile clinic, which Thomas Leonard, an LPN as well as a veteran himself, called a great collaboration between the VA and the local community.
“It’s a privilege to be out here,” Leonard said, adding that the clinic provided another avenue to veterans in need of the vaccine and there are plans in the works to offer more remote clinics in the future.
VA employees offered Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine last Friday, and, officials said, several individuals visited the clinic but expressed interest in going to Robley Rex VAMC’s Zorn Avenue campus in Louisville to receive the Moderna vaccine instead.
Veterans seeking up-to-date information regarding the COVID-19 vaccines may find it at va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/ or myhealth.va.gov.
(0) comments
