Sydney VanMetre recently graduated from an intensive eight-week training program at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio Texas.
Sydney VanMetre is the daughter of Luke and Stacey VanMetre, of Big Clifty, and she is a 2019 graduate of Grayson County High School. She also completed 30 days of tech school training after BMT.
Airman who complete BMT also earn four credits towards an associate of applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.