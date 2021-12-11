Leitchfield VFW Post 12175 on Tuesday night donated $3,500 to local organizations helping those in need.
Prior to the VFW post’s meeting, officers and members gathered to contribute $1,000 to local law enforcement’s Behind the Badge initiative, as well as $2,500 to the Grayson County Alliance.
Behind the Badge is the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) and Leitchfield Police Department’s non-profit project that benefits Grayson County citizens. While most of the money raised for this project funds the annual Shop With A Cop program, law enforcement chose to change the name to ensure that anyone who donated knew some of the money may go to other endeavors.
GCSO Chief Deputy Jarrod Mudd accepted the $1,000 donation on behalf of Behind the Badge and said law enforcement finds children in need all year around, not only at Christmas time, and wanted to be able to support them throughout the year.
Mudd expressed his appreciation for the VFW’s support of this project, especially this week as law enforcement geared up to shop for more than 150 children through Shop with a Cop on Saturday.
“It’s greatly needed because there are so many children in this community who truly need help,” he said.
Grayson County Alliance Executive Director Debbie Childress echoed Mudd’s sentiment when she accepted the $2,500 donation on behalf of the Alliance.
The VFW was able to increase its annual contribution to the Alliance from $500 last year to $2,500 this year, and, Childress said, if it were used solely to provide meals for those in need, the VFW’s donation would fund around 18,500 meals.
“From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” she said.
Leitchfield VFW Post 12175 Commander Leo Chisolm said these grants tie into the VFW’s primary purpose, which is to help and serve its community, and he hopes the post will be able to support even more people and organizations in the future.
