Leitchfield VFW Post 12175 has received $22,000 in funding to assist with city projects, officials announced this week.
In a ceremony held Tuesday afternoon in the former Grayson County Judicial Building on East White Oak Street in Leitchfield, Carl Kaelin, of the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs (KDVA), presented a check for $12,000 to Leitchfield VFW Post 12175 Commander Leo Chisolm to be used to help complete the Clarkson Veterans Memorial Park.
Kaelin, a resident of Grayson County, serves on the board of the Kentucky Veterans Program Trust Fund (KVPTF) as a representative for the KDVA, and said that, when he saw the Leitchfield VFW post had applied for a $10,000 grant for the veterans memorial, he had the grant amount amended to $12,000 for its completion.
This grant was one of six awarded by the KVPTF, totaling $114,966 for programs that support Kentucky veterans.
“Congratulations to the six grantees. These recipients are excellent examples of veteran service and support organizations that strive to improve the quality of life of the commonwealth’s veterans and their families,” said KDVA Commissioner Whitney Allen, who serves as chair of the KVPTF Board of Directors. “I look forward to the Kentucky Veterans Program Trust Fund’s continuing efforts to identify and award grants to deserving initiatives and projects designed to support Kentucky’s veterans.”
In addition to the $12,000 grant presentation, the Leitchfield VFW post also presented a check for $10,000 — received from the Collectively Outside Foundation — to Leitchfield Parks & Recreation to upgrade the James D. Beville Community Park.
Leitchfield Parks & Recreation Director Tammee Saltsman said Collectively Outside is a private organization founded by the heirs of James D. Beville and has previously donated to the park for the installation of the sensory museum and musical instruments.
This year, the foundation wished to provide a donation to upgrade the park’s pavilion and monument, as well as replace picnic tables.
