The second annual Virtual Specialty Crop Conference will be hosted by the Warren County Extension Office on Thursday, Nov. 18. This great conference is free and open to the public, and will be held via Zoom beginning at 9:30 a.m. through 2 p.m. CST.
Pre-registration is strongly encouraged to guarantee afternoon break-out sessions. A complete listing of the full conference agenda and the registration link can be found on our website home page at www.graysonext.org. If you need additional information about the Virtual Specialty Crop Conference, please contact the Warren County Extension Office at (270) 842-1681.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.