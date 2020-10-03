With General Election season well underway, deadlines to participate are approaching quickly.
Among those are the deadline to register to vote in Kentucky, which is this coming Monday, Oct. 5 at 4 p.m., and the deadline to request a mail-in absentee ballot, which is next Friday, Oct. 9. After Oct. 9, mail-in ballots cannot be sent to voters without a medical emergency.
Voters can register and also request a mail-in ballot online at govoteky.com. This website also has election information, such as sample ballots and candidate filings.
As of Thursday, 18,786 Grayson County residents are registered to vote in the upcoming General election, and about 11% of those voters have requested absentee ballots, according to Grayson County Clerk Charlotte Willis.
Eligibility to request a mail-in ballot has been expanded this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and anyone who has concerns about contracting and/or spreading the virus by voting in person may request a mail-in absentee ballot.
Mail-in ballots have already begun to be delivered to Kentucky voters’ mailboxes, and Grayson County residents have a number of options for ensuring they are counted. Completed mail-in ballots may be taken to the post office or deposited into the secure voting drop box inside the Leitchfield Public Square courthouse on the third floor during regular business hours.
Absentee ballots will be digitally tracked through the entire voting process by utilizing unique bar codes for each voter. Marked ballots will be secured within two envelopes to ensure the privacy of each vote until it is counted.
“If a customer receives a ballot in the mail, please do not go to the polls with the ballot and try to vote; you must turn that ballot in at the drop box here at the courthouse,” Willis said. “The ballots are taken out of the drop box daily and processed.”
Early voting will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 13, as well, and will be held in the basement of the Public Square courthouse from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Voters may also cast ballots on the three Saturdays in October prior to General Election Day (Oct. 17, 24, and 31) in the basement of the courthouse between 7 a.m.-11 a.m. The Grayson County Clerk’s Office will not be open during these Saturday hours.
General Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 3, and Willis wished to remind voters that all of Grayson County’s voting locations will be open, with the Centre on Main in Leitchfield serving as a centralized, county-wide voting location.
Grayson County is still in need of workers to operate polling locations on Election Day, so those interested are encouraged to call the Grayson County Clerk’s Office at 270-259-3201 or apply online at govoteky.com.
