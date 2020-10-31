On Thursday, two Warren RECC crews left Kentucky bound for Amicalola EMC in Jasper, Georgia. The crews will help repair damage and restore power in areas hit by Hurricane Zeta. This marks the third hurricane restoration effort in six weeks for Warren RECC crews.
Warren RECC joins several Kentucky electric cooperatives heading to restore power to cooperatives impacted by Hurricane Zeta.
As always, the first priority of Warren RECC is to ensure its members have safe, reliable power, officials said, adding that Warren RECC will have ample crews available for all local needs, including routine maintenance and emergencies.
“Mutual aid among cooperatives is an important part of our business model. This has been an active storm season and we are grateful to our employees who are repeatedly willing and eager to help in times of need. We wish them the best as they leave their homes and head into a major storm,” said Dewayne McDonald, President and CEO of Warren RECC.
Warren RECC crews will remain in Georgia as long as they are needed, with relief crews available if necessary.
— Submitted
