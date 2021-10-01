Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation (Warren RECC) cut the official ribbon to celebrate the grand opening of its new, expanded Leitchfield office last Friday, Sept. 24.
Following several years of planning, construction on the new office, located at 107 Electric Ave. in Leitchfield (just off of Grayson Springs Road) commenced about a year ago.
Build by T & T Construction, the new office’s location, flow, and layout will be an improvement for members, as well as safer and more efficient for employees, according to Warren RECC President and CEO Dewayne McDonald.
The previous office is 63 years old, and, McDonald said, Warren RECC is excited for the opening of the new facility, which shows the cooperative’s “long-term commitment to this community” by, hopefully, serving the community for at least another 63 years.
McDonald was joined at the ribbon cutting by Warren RECC Leitchfield District Manager Ronnie Whobrey; Tim Purcell, Grayson County’s representative on the Warren RECC Board of Directors; numerous Warren RECC employees; and members of the Grayson County Chamber of Commerce.
