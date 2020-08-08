Republican U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie (KY-02) on Wednesday announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture office of Rural Development is awarding the Grayson County Water District a $100,860 grant and a $256,000 loan to improve its water treatment capabilities.
“I am proud to announce this grant for the Grayson County Water District,” said Guthrie. “This grant and loan will allow the county to construct approximately five miles of waterline and improve water quality for rural areas of Grayson County. It will benefit over 6,000 residents. Congratulations to Grayson County for receiving this competitive award.”
Grayson County Water District Manager Kevin Shaw said these funds will support Phase I of the East West Interconnect project.
“This particular notice is an extension of funds that we had received previously and fell a bit short of our project estimates,” Shaw said in an email.
According to Shaw, the project has already begun construction and will serve to improve the water district’s existing system, as opposed to expanding to add new customers or serve new roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.