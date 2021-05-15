It was announced Monday that the Grayson County Water District will be raising the rate at which it charges the city of Caneyville for water.
Kyle Cannon, an official with the Grayson County Water District, addressed the Caneyville City Commission on Monday evening to explain the rate change.
According to Cannon, the catalyst for the rate change was an increase in expenses at the water district’s water treatment plant from $540,000 last year to $600,000 this year.
As a result, the water district proposed increasing the city of Caneyville’s water rate from $2.72 per 1,000 gallons of water used to $2.984 per 1,000 gallons of water used.
The new rate, which was accepted by the Caneyville City Commission, will go into effect in August of this year, provided it is approved by the Grayson County Water District Board.
At press time, it was uncertain how this rate change by the water district would affect the rates of Caneyville water system customers, but The Grayson County News-Gazette will provide updates on this story as it progresses.
In other business, the city commission:
- Passed a motion to advertise for bids for its water line rehabilitation project on June 24. With this date set to advertise for bids, officials expect bids can be opened on July 15, with a bid accepted on July 20 and construction beginning around Sept. 20.
- Gave the Caneyville Community Club permission to commence with its community service project to “refresh” the playground outside the Caneyville Purple Flash Community Center. A work day is planned for today, and the club has also begun a fundraising effort to replace the existing fence with a new one.
- Authorized the Caneyville Fire Department to purchase up to seven new radios for its members at a cost of $165 each.
Reminded Caneyville water and sewer customers not to flush baby wipes into the sewer system as they are not flushable, despite packaging that may indicate they are.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.