Wilson & Muir Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Chris Stewart to the Leitchfield main office.
Stewart is a life-long resident of Grayson County. After graduating high school in 2009, he went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Finance from Western Kentucky University with an emphasis in Financial Planning. Along with his education, he brings over nine years of experience in finance to the table, with six years specifically in community banking. He is an active member and Treasurer of Sunny Point General Baptist Church in neighboring Edmonson County where he has attended since his youth.
Stewart was a member of the 2018 Grayson County Leadership program, which provided a fundamental understanding of the inner workings of Grayson County. He resides in Leitchfield with his wife of six years, Haley.
Wilson & Muir President and CEO Frank Wilson said, “Chris brings fresh energy along with deep local roots that will make him such a great asset to the team we have built in Grayson County.”
And Ryan Bratcher, SVP and Branch Manager in Leitchfield, added, “I am very excited to have Chris join the WMB family! Chris is not only an experienced lender, but he is also guided by his strong morals and work ethic. These qualities reflect the mission of WMB and will not only ensure his success here but will also serve our commitment to our clients and community. I encourage everyone to stop by the Leitchfield Main Office to meet him.”
“I’m very excited to join Wilson and Muir Bank,” said Stewart said. “One of the most rewarding aspects of my career has been helping those that I have grown up with. It really means something to be part of an organization that can provide products and services that improve not only our community, but also individuals and their families. My biggest goal is to offer Grayson County an excellent banking experience that’s founded on 157 years of history here at WMB. I’m glad to call this my home and I humbly look forward to the opportunity to serve you.”
Founded in Bardstown in 1865, Wilson & Muir is a full-service bank with just under $700 million in assets and 11 locations throughout Nelson, Grayson, Hardin, and Jefferson counties. For more information visit www.wilsonmuirbank.com. Together we build communities.
— Submitted
