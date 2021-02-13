A winter storm Wednesday night blanketed Grayson County and much of Kentucky with snow and ice.
As rain fell throughout the day on Wednesday, frigid temperatures formed a layer of ice during the night, leaving roadways, power lines, vehicles, and plant life, among other things, frozen Thursday morning.
With roadways covered in ice and downed power lines across the state, Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Thursday in response to the ice storm.
The State of Emergency directed the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management and the Department of Military Affairs to execute the Kentucky Emergency Operations Plan and coordinate the response across state agencies and private relief groups.
It also directed the Finance and Administration Cabinet to provide funding for the response and authorized the Division of Emergency Management to request additional resources.
Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson shared intermediate updates on Grayson County’s road conditions throughout Thursday and Friday, and, at press time on Friday morning, said the main state roads in the cities had been, for the most part, cleared of ice, though they remained “spotty” in rural areas; secondary roads remained slick and hazardous, though passable; and the Western Kentucky Parkway was mainly clear.
To stay up to date on road conditions, follow Henderson’s official Facebook page by searching “Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson.”
In a press release Thursday, Warren RECC said that 691 of its members had been without power as a result of the ice storm.
Kim Phelps, Senior Director of Communication and Public Relations for Warren RECC, said that four outages were reported in Grayson County, affecting 150 households.
Chris Jessie, spokesman for Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 4 said in a press release Friday morning that officials would continue to monitor developing forecasts for the weekend and early next week and evaluate and adjust materials usage and quantities in regards to treating roadways.
For information on winter travel, visit the transportation cabinet’s “hub” at snowky.ky.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.