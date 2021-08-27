A Hopkinsville woman was arrested in Clarkson last Friday on various drug charges.
Last Friday, Aug. 20, while following up on a traffic complaint, Clarkson Police Chief Buck Meredith made contact with a 2010 Chevrolet passenger car near the 5100 block of Elizabethtown Road.
Upon further investigation, Meredith said, he located “a large amount of methamphetamine” inside the vehicle, “along with other items commonly associated with selling and using meth on the streets.”
The driver of the Chevrolet, 41-year-old Jenny DeArmond, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, was then arrested and charged with trafficking in controlled substance, first degree, first offense — (greater or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine); possession of controlled substance, first degree, third or greater offense (methamphetamine); and drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
DeArmond is not believed to have had ties to the Clarkson area, and Meredith suspected she was traveling through at the time of her arrest.
“I consider taking any number of illegal drugs off the streets a success, but when law enforcement seizes large quantities, comparable to today’s amount, the positive impact on the community is even greater,” he said in a statement.
Meredith also wished to remind the community to report any unusual activity to law enforcement, as, in this case, a call regarding an “out of place car” helped secure the arrest and “take a large amount of a dangerous drug off the streets.”
