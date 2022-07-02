Sandy Kiper does not hesitate to inform people that the volunteers at the Grayson County Women’s Christian Ministry are not licensed counselors.
However, she quickly will add that not only have they been trained to assist local women who are suffering, but they do it with compassion.
Since 2013, the group has helped over 900 Grayson County women in a time of need. It provides one-on-one counseling sessions that will include Bible study. That is part of the mission of the non-denominational faith based group.
“You don’t have to be a Methodist or Baptist or Catholic,” Kiper said. “You really don’t even have to be a Christian to partake of our services. We provide women who are struggling emotionally or spiritually in their lives a place to come and find healing through Christ.”
The Grayson County Women’s Christian Ministry recently moved to a new location at 501 Mill St. in Leitchfield. It is are for appointments by calling 270-230-9925 or emailing them at gccwm@outlook.com.
Fifteen local women volunteer to work with clients of the group.
“We are peer counselors and go through the national organization training sessions,” Kiper said. “Some of the women go to other conferences for more training.”
Most importantly, many of the volunteers have suffered through some of the same issues as their clients.
“Our motto is, ‘We’ve been where you are,’ ” Kiper said. “You can’t fully understand someone who is going through a divorce and how they feel unless you’ve been through that. Whether it’s parenting issues or divorce, or if they feel depressed, and they don’t know why, we try to match them up with a person who could relate to them.”
The typical program lasts six to eight weeks.
“We provide emotional wellness classes to help them with communication issues, or helping women set boundaries in their lives and relationships,” Kiper said. “We reach out to hurting women and help them heal or find healing. We also are concerned with maintaining that and giving them the long-term support they need.”
Many of their clients learn about the ministry through word of mouth. The group is active in the community, trying to spread the word about their work by attending chamber functions and other events in Grayson County.
There is a misconception about the ministry and what it does provide.
“We are not a rehab facility and we are not a domestic violence shelter,” Kiper said. “If a woman needs help beyond what our training provides, then we refer them to professional counselors. A woman can see a professional counselor and if their counselor doesn’t help with the spiritual aspect, then she can come to us as well.”
The ministry has survived through the years because of the support of the community. Kiper said its annual budget is around $20,000 and all funds go towards the operation cost of doing the work of its ministry. No one involved with the group receives any compensation.
“Our funding comes from generous donors, locally, through churches, individuals and organizations,” Kiper said. “Since we’re serving the women of the community, we ask for the community to support us, and help us do the work that we do.”
The national organization does not provide funding but does send training materials at no cost to the local group.
