Engineman Master Chief Petty Officer Nicholas Shawn Mudd, age 43 of Caneyville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Leitchfield. He was born on Sept. 29, 1979 in Elizabethtown the son of Larry Ray Mudd and Debbie Kiper Phelps.
Left to honor Nick’s memory are his children, Phillip James “P.J.” Mudd, Erynn Mudd, Elyssa Arroyo, Eleana Arroyo, and Ruben Arroyo; his wife, Dawn Arroyo Mudd; his father, Larry Ray Mudd (Paula); and his mother, Debbie Kiper Phelps (Gary).
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at Caneyville Memorial Chapel. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday and again from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
