Though rain threatened to put a damper on the event early on, the 2023 Twin Lakes National Fiddler Championship persevered to feature performances from some of its most high-level contestants to date this past Saturday, officials said.
“The weather gave us a huge scare that morning, but, overall, I feel like it was a successful day,” said Leitchfield Tourism Director Ilsa Johnson. “We had 91 contestants from nine different states. I want to encourage everyone to go on and mark their calendars for the third weekend in July next year. We hope to keep improving and growing the festival every year!”
Twin Lakes National Fiddler Championship coordinator Ed Carnes said he is proud of the caliber of contestants this year’s event — the 12th annual — drew.
“We had some amazingly high quality, nationally ranked fiddle players in the contest this year,” Carnes said.
While the total number of contestants was down by one this year, Carnes said the number of fiddling contestants had increased, which pleased officials because fiddle players are who “we’re catering to primarily.”
“When we attract these high quality fiddle players, it’s really good,” he said, adding that the winner of this year’s Small Fry Fiddle contest, Sawyer Dietrich, of Casa Grande, Arizona, is also the current national champion for the Small Fry category.
Additionally, the winner of the Adult Fiddle contest, Justin Branum, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, is a former winner of the Grand Master Fiddler Championship.
“I’m so proud of Leitchfield, and I’m so proud of the folks who have made this happen,” Carnes said.
Carnes hopes to continue to build upon the contest’s success in the years to come.
“This is one of the top contests in the southeast,” he said. “...We’ve just got to keep building it.”
Leitchfield Mayor Harold Miller, who also serves as a coordinator of the Twin Lakes National Fiddler Championship, said he was “pleasantly surprised” by the turnout to this year’s event, as well as the number of high-level contestants.
“Leitchfield is a pretty well known little place now, and partially because of that contest,” Miller said. “We get a lot of people in here...It’s kind of put us on the map, and we enjoy doing it...It’s a good thing for our community.”
The winners of this year’s Twin Lakes National Fiddler Championship were as follows:
Small Fry Fiddle (Ages 8 and Under): Sawyer Dietrich, of Casa Grande, Arizona
Jr. Jr. Fiddle (Ages 9 through 12): Aspen Dietrich, of Casa Grande, Arizona
Guitar: Adam Wright, of Nashville, Tennessee
Jr. Fiddle (Ages 13 through 17): Ranelle Dietrich, of Casa Grande, Arizona
Young Adult Fiddle (Ages 18 to 39): Andrew Lin, of Lexington, Kentucky
Mandolin: Tyler Andal, of Nashville, Tennessee
Adult Fiddle (Ages 40 to 59): Justin Branum, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Sr. Fiddle (Ages 60 and Over): Mark Ralph, of Whitesville, Kentucky
Banjo: Aaron Civils, of Portland, Tennessee
Dancing — No Holds Barred (All Ages): Elizabeth Clark, of Springfield, Tennessee
Championship Fiddle-Off: Andrew Lin, of Lexington, Kentucky
Bud Meredith Showmanship Award: Rob Pearcy, of Smyrna, Tennessee
For the full list of this year’s contest winners, visit twinlakesfiddler.com/fiddler-championship/past-winners/2023/.
