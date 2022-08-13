Noel William McCray, age 85, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away peacefully, Monday, Aug. 8, surrounded by his family in the comfort of his home.
He was born March 22nd, 1937, in Beebe, AR. He was the son of the late Hugh and Mabelle Leiting McCray. He married the love of his life, Eleanor (Jones) McCray, on May 31, 1958.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Carrie McCray.
He is survived by a son, Mike (Jennifer) McCray, of Glasgow, Kentucky, and three daughters, Merideth (Shannon) Fields, of Upton, Kentucky, Lori (Kevin) Skinner, of Bethpage, Tennessee, and Linda (Tommy) Butler, of Catoosa, Oklahoma.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central at a later date.
Visitation was from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday and will also be held after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
